3 Huntsville teens charged with attempted murder in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting
Three suspects charged with attempted murder in a Walmart parking lot shooting are now in custody, Huntsville police announced today. Dylan Potter, 19, Christopher Pressnell, 17, and Kendrick Patterson, 19, all of Huntsville, have been charged in the Feb. 12 shooting that seriously injured one person, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama lottery
|6 hr
|Rednecksgohome
|2
|Review: Chronic Pain Care Svc - Shaun Aggarwal MD (Aug '11)
|20 hr
|EddieB
|349
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Thu
|Concerned American
|3
|Republicans love russia
|Wed
|dud
|3
|Angela
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|4
|illegal aliien in huntsville
|Wed
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Are you in Complex-PTSD therapy in the Huntsvil...
|Wed
|Keirnan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC