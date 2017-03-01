3 Huntsville teens charged with attem...

3 Huntsville teens charged with attempted murder in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting

1 hr ago

Three suspects charged with attempted murder in a Walmart parking lot shooting are now in custody, Huntsville police announced today. Dylan Potter, 19, Christopher Pressnell, 17, and Kendrick Patterson, 19, all of Huntsville, have been charged in the Feb. 12 shooting that seriously injured one person, Lt.

