2 jail informants help send Huntsville capital murder cases to grand jury
Two informants incarcerated in the Madison County Jail provided evidence to investigators that led to capital murder charges being brought against two men. The cases of those two men, Dakota Vickers and Justin King, were sent by a judge Wednesday to be heard by a grand jury.
