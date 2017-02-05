Work at Home Company Claims False Location in Huntsville
The Better Business Bureau of North Alabama began receiving inquiries regarding Beest Delivery Company in December 2016. The business's website lists their address as 600 Boulevard S SW, Huntsville, AL 35802; however, the BBB contacted the office plaza and was told that they do not have Beest Delivery Company as a tenant.
