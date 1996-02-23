Warm Wednesday, stormy Friday?
We may not break the records this week, but we'll be awfully close to some record high temperatures. The 'all-time' record high for the month of February in Huntsville is 83AoF set on 2/23/1996; this looks short of that: Wednesday: Forecast is 69AoF, record is 76AoF in 1980.
