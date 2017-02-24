UCP Huntsville hosts 19th annual "An Irish Evening"

United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville's 19th annual "An Irish Evening" will take place on Friday, March 10th at 6 p.m. featuring Irish and international food and beverage samples from local vendors , Celtic entertainment, and be sure to show up wearing green! The excitement is all happening at The Depot Roundhouse in downtown Huntsville. UCP's An Irish Evening will have live music by Bourbon & Shamrocks , fun and games with the Irish Society of North Alabama , a performance by the Fitness Arts Center Irish step dancers, visits with Irish Wolfhounds Kya & Elgin, an extensive silent auction , dance tunes with Metropolitan DJ , and more! and include food and beverage samples.

