UAH professor arrested on child sexua...

UAH professor arrested on child sexual abuse charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Madison police arrested a UAH professor on two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old. Bonamente teaches physics at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes 5 hr Dr Fawn Dilmahbal... 1
Making America Great Again 6 hr Spreadlovenothate 9
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Fri Real 47
News Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10) Thu Susan 6
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Wed ThomasA 24
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,214 • Total comments across all topics: 278,768,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC