U.S. Space & Rocket Center was Alabama's most visited tourism attraction in 2016
More than 657,000 people visited the U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville last year, ranking it first among state attractions that charge admission, state tourism officials said. The Birmingham Zoo ranked second with 644,667 and the McWane Science Center in Birmingham was third with 388,551.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|27 min
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|20 hr
|newtoHuntsville
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
|Beware Superintendent Verna Ruffin
|Jan 15
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|6
