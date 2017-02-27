U.S. House of Representatives delays vote on NASA funding bill
It's nearly March and Congress still has not decided how they will fund NASA for the rest of 2017. The Senate has already passed the NASA Authorization Act of 2017, which lays out and authorizes the use of funds by NASA in 2017, but the House of Representatives has yet to do so.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|7 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Sun
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Sat
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC