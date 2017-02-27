U.S. House of Representatives delays ...

U.S. House of Representatives delays vote on NASA funding bill

16 hrs ago

It's nearly March and Congress still has not decided how they will fund NASA for the rest of 2017. The Senate has already passed the NASA Authorization Act of 2017, which lays out and authorizes the use of funds by NASA in 2017, but the House of Representatives has yet to do so.

