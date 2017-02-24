Traffic Alert: What you need to know for your Friday morning drive
Below is a running list of all traffic issues you may need to be aware of before you start your morning commute. We will update this list as needed throughout the morning: Work continues on Highway 72 at 2nd Creek, just east of Rogersville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|19 hr
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Wed
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC