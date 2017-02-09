Three Huntsville companies receive part of $3 billion in Army awards
On Thursday, the Army Space and Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command awarded eight contracts worth $3.038 billion for work on the command's BAE Systems Technology Solutions and Services, Rockville, Maryland; Dynetics Inc., Huntsville, Alabama; KBRWyle Technology Solutions LLC, Columbia, Maryland; Northrop Grumman Technical Services Inc., Herndon, Virginia; QWK Integrated Solutions LLC, Huntsville, Alabama; Raytheon Co., Tewksbury, Massachusetts; Science Applications International Corp., McLean, Virginia; and Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc., Huntsville, Alabama.
