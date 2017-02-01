'The Mars Generation' ...

"THE MARS GENERATION" - 3 stars - directed by Michael Barnett; not rated, probable a PG for adult themes; Sundance Film Festival "The Mars Generation," a new documentary featured at this year's Sundance Film Festival, is an informed history of American space exploration, a criticism of recent policy and a hopeful showcase of future explorers. Director Michael Barnett's film intercuts the history of American space exploration with footage from the U.S. Space Camp in Huntsville, Alabama, where a group of aspiring youngsters is hoping to be among the first to set foot on Mars.

