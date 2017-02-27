Terry's Pizza opening new Huntsville restaurant in coming weeks
An iconic pizzeria is closer than ever to reopening at its first standalone location since it shut down more than 10 years ago in Huntsville. Star Market Director of Pharmacy Operations Mark Tow and General Manager Scott Yarbrough are launching a new Terry's Pizza location on 7900 Bailey Cove Road in the space formerly occupied by Lizzy B's Bakery and Deli and the Coffee Tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1,000 Robots
|16 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Harvest Man Found Dead On His Lawn (Nov '13)
|Feb 26
|Iggy
|28
|Republicans love russia
|Feb 26
|Con
|1
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 26
|Con
|37
|the soul of star
|Feb 25
|Star will shine a...
|1
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|Feb 25
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC