Tenders opening in former Little Paul's Barbecue spot in Huntsville
It didn't take long for another business to claim the former Little Paul's Barbecue spot in the Medical District near Huntsville Hospital. Tenders announced Sunday it will debut a fourth location on 815 Madison St. S.E., in the building home to Little Paul's until it closed Jan. 30. The chicken fingers restaurant hopes to be operational in four to six months but does not have an exact opening date.
Read more at Alabama Live.
