Tenders opening in former Little Paul's Barbecue spot in Huntsville

23 hrs ago

It didn't take long for another business to claim the former Little Paul's Barbecue spot in the Medical District near Huntsville Hospital. Tenders announced Sunday it will debut a fourth location on 815 Madison St. S.E., in the building home to Little Paul's until it closed Jan. 30. The chicken fingers restaurant hopes to be operational in four to six months but does not have an exact opening date.

Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
Holiday inn express Feb 12 Middle School Parent 1
Making America Great Again Feb 11 Spreadlovenothate 9
Huntsville, AL

