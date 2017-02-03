Team at UAH contributes to out-of-thi...

Team at UAH contributes to out-of-this-world lightning research

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

It's one of the most common weather phenomena and yet also one of the most difficult to study: LIGHTNING. "It wasn't much long ago that we would measure lightning by what we call 'thunder days,' and basically we would call folks up and say 'Did you hear thunder that day?'" Professor Phillip Bitzer said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers 7 hr CNN Headline News 1
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville 7 hr Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Thu huntcoyotes 23
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,875 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,225

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC