Team at UAH contributes to out-of-this-world lightning research
It's one of the most common weather phenomena and yet also one of the most difficult to study: LIGHTNING. "It wasn't much long ago that we would measure lightning by what we call 'thunder days,' and basically we would call folks up and say 'Did you hear thunder that day?'" Professor Phillip Bitzer said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|7 hr
|CNN Headline News
|1
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|7 hr
|Doctor Love
|2
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Thu
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Making America Great Again
|Jan 28
|Nancy Millican
|4
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC