Taco Mama opening soon at Village of Providence in Huntsville

Taco Mama, a Birmingham-based taco bar, will launch its second Huntsville location in mid-February at the new Hampton Inn north of SpringHill Suites at the corner of Providence Main Street and Town Centre Drive. The eatery, which opened at Twickenham Square in 2014, has other locations in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.

