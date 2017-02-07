Taco Mama opening soon at Village of Providence in Huntsville
Taco Mama, a Birmingham-based taco bar, will launch its second Huntsville location in mid-February at the new Hampton Inn north of SpringHill Suites at the corner of Providence Main Street and Town Centre Drive. The eatery, which opened at Twickenham Square in 2014, has other locations in Mountain Brook, Homewood, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|14 hr
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 2
|huntcoyotes
|23
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
|perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14)
|Jan 20
|The Truth
|7
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC