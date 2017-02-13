Some rain by midweek, still no signs of winter for now
A storm system tracking near the Gulf Coast Tuesday night spreads clouds and rain across most of Alabama and Southern Tennessee before midnight. Some of that rain could be locally heavy at times producing more than a half-inch of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Holiday inn express
|Sun
|Middle School Parent
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 11
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Business
|Feb 9
|jackie Tipton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC