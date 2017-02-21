Severe weather preparedness sales tax holiday coming
Being prepared for severe weather and its aftermath will be more affordable when the state and many local governments waive their sales tax on emergency supply purchases. The Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from Friday through Sunday will be a time for Alabama residents to restock emergency supplies in homes, workplaces and vehicles, the Alabama Retail Association said.
