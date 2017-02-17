School board interviews final superin...

School board interviews final superintendent candidate

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Jackson Sun

School board interviews final superintendent candidate Jackson-Madison County School Board interviewed their final candidate Friday night at City Hall. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/02/17/school-board-interviews-final-superintendent-candidate/98065322/ The Jackson Madison County School Board interviews superintendent candidate Joel Hassell Friday evening at Jackson City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ok hello where are you 21 hr hill billy fud 1
Shahdad Naghshpour Sat Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
its useless but what ever Feb 17 truth be it 2
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,578 • Total comments across all topics: 279,008,708

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC