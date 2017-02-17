School board interviews final superintendent candidate Jackson-Madison County School Board interviewed their final candidate Friday night at City Hall. Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/education/2017/02/17/school-board-interviews-final-superintendent-candidate/98065322/ The Jackson Madison County School Board interviews superintendent candidate Joel Hassell Friday evening at Jackson City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.