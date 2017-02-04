Runners brave the cold for the 4th an...

Runners brave the cold for the 4th annual Mardi Gras 5k in Downtown Huntsville

Saturday morning, Huntsville runners braved chilly temperatures and laced up their running shoes, all for some beads and a good cause. "This is just the kick off of the month, the Mardi Gras 5k, we're hoping to grow this race in the future," said Blount Hospitality House Executive Director Marydae Sneed.

