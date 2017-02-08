Rep. Anthony Daniels of Huntsville elected Democratic House Minority Leader
Huntsville's Rep. Anthony Daniels has won a vote in a party caucus to assume the role of House Minority Leader. Rep. Craig Ford announced he would not run to retain the spot last October in a fiery letter that called for both Nancy Worley, the Alabama Democratic Party Chairwoman and Dr. Joe Reed, head of the State Democratic Executive Committee to step down.
