Police: Suspect in Decatur apparel theft caught in Madison

A Huntsville man is accused of stealing more than $500 worth of Polo apparel earlier this month from Belk in Decatur Mall, a Decatur police press release said. Isaac Lashawn Redd, 26, 1409 Lakewood Drive S.W., Huntsville, was arrested on a Decatur warrant earlier today during a traffic stop by Madison police.

