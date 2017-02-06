Party foul: Power outage causes problems for south Huntsville residents watching the Super Bowl
There's never a good time for your power to go out, but last night was certainly a bad one. Nearly a thousand customers in south Huntsville had their power go out right in the middle of the biggest professional football game of the year.
