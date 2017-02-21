New grocery-anchored Shoppes at Redstone Square coming to Huntsville
A new grocery-anchored development will begin rising soon at the northwest corner of Zierdt and Martin roads in Huntsville. The Huntsville City Council approved a development agreement with Fuquay Commons and Huntsville SJ on Thursday for the Shoppes at Redstone Square, a multi-phase project with at least 59,000 square feet of retail space and several outparcels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|alabama lottery
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Wed
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC