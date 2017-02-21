New grocery-anchored Shoppes at Redst...

New grocery-anchored Shoppes at Redstone Square coming to Huntsville

4 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A new grocery-anchored development will begin rising soon at the northwest corner of Zierdt and Martin roads in Huntsville. The Huntsville City Council approved a development agreement with Fuquay Commons and Huntsville SJ on Thursday for the Shoppes at Redstone Square, a multi-phase project with at least 59,000 square feet of retail space and several outparcels.

