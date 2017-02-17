NASA moving fast on new moon shot, 'u...

NASA moving fast on new moon shot, 'urgent' to increase budget

10 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Acting NASA Administrator Robert Lightfoot speaks to a meeting of the National Space Society in Huntsville, Ala., on Feb. 17, 2017 about the possibility of flying astronauts on the first launch of its big new rocket. Whatever decision NASA makes regarding a new moon shot, it has to make fast, Acting Administrator Robert Lightfoot Jr. said in Huntsville Friday.

