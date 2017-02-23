Mr. Peanut and the Nutmobile have come to Huntsville
The Peanutters travel all over the country in the 24-foot-long Planters Nutmobile, visiting with fans and handing out free peanuts. Brittany Colvin, a Peanutter said it is great to interact with fans of Mister Peanut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|Wed
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Wed
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC