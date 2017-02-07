Mountain Gap student successfully defends title at Madison County Spelling Bee
The Kiwanis Club of Huntsville sponsored the annual Madison County Spelling Bee on Tuesday morning at the Randolph School Thurber Arts Center. Winners from both public and private schools competed in this local competition.
