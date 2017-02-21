More Limestone property up for auction

More Limestone property up for auction

Eleven commercial lots and 78 acres on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, adjacent the Brentwood Village subdivision in eastern Limestone County, will be auctioned next month. [COURTESY PHOTOS] Eleven commercial lots and 78 acres on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road, adjacent the Brentwood Village subdivision in eastern Limestone County, will be auctioned next month.

