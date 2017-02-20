Mediacom Joins Crowded Gigabit Party in Huntsville -
Mediacom has announced that the company has launched 1 Gbps broadband service in Huntsville, Alabama. According to Mediacom, this week's launch of gigabit service will cover 18 communities in Madison County and Limestone County, Alabama, and Giles County and Lincoln County, Tennessee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Broadbandreports.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|19 hr
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Mon
|ThomasA
|2
|Holiday inn express
|Feb 12
|Middle School Parent
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Business
|Feb 9
|jackie Tipton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC