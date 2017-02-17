Max The Magnificent

Max The Magnificent

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: EETimes

Huntsville, Alabama. "y'all" is a contraction of "you all" Actually, there's more to this than meets the eye, because some people say that "y'all" is plural and should not be used by one person talking to a single other person, while others say this is hogwash and you can use it how you please in both a singular and plural context.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EETimes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amber harmon 14 hr saddness 1
its useless but what ever 15 hr truth be it 2
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar 17 hr Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Wed Physicist Albert ... 2
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
Holiday inn express Feb 12 Middle School Parent 1
Making America Great Again Feb 11 Spreadlovenothate 9
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,462 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC