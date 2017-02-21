Master plan for FBI expansion in Huntsville still not fully funded
According to the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, the master plan to expand the FBI presence in Huntsville is not "fully funded." "There's some funding in place, for some parts of these moves, but you know, the master plan is yet to be fully funded" said Mike Ward, the The FBI already has a sizable presence on Redstone Arsenal, with the Hazardous Devices School and the Terrorist Explosive Devices Analytical Center located on the post.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Making America Great Again
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC