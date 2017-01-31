Marshall Space Flight Center to mark ...

Marshall Space Flight Center to mark NASA's Day of Remembrance today

Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Today, NASA will honor members of the NASA family, including the crews of Apollo 1 and space shuttles Challenger and Columbia during the space agency's annual Day of Remembrance. Various NASA centers will hold observances, including Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

