Madison County lawmakers set forum to hear from constituents
If you want to express your thoughts or concerns over an issue facing the state, the Madison County legislative delegation wants to hear from you. The delegation's annual legislative forum will take Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Huntsville City Council Chambers at 308 Fountain Circle in downtown Huntsville.
