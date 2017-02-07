Madison County lawmakers set forum to...

Madison County lawmakers set forum to hear from constituents

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

If you want to express your thoughts or concerns over an issue facing the state, the Madison County legislative delegation wants to hear from you. The delegation's annual legislative forum will take Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Huntsville City Council Chambers at 308 Fountain Circle in downtown Huntsville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again 5 hr Mo Shabazz pleaze 8
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Feb 2 huntcoyotes 23
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,410 • Total comments across all topics: 278,652,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC