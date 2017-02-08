Love songs performed by the Brass Ban...

Love songs performed by the Brass Band of Huntsville

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Through the warm, mellow and rich sounds of cornets, flugelhorns, baritones, euphoniums and trombones, Alabama's sole British-style brass band will entertain a Decatur audience with iconic Broadway, Hollywood, rock and soul love songs. The Brass Band of Huntsville will perform "Let Me Call You Sweetheart" on Monday at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 123 Church St. N.E. The concert marks the band's first performance in Decatur since its formation in 2001.

