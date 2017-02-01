Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development
Lockheed Martin received a $345.5 million contract modification to perform additional development services for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense elements. The modification, awarded by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, brings the cumulative contract value to $1.3 billion.
