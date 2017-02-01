Lockheed Martin to perform additional...

Lockheed Martin to perform additional THAAD development

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: UPI

Lockheed Martin received a $345.5 million contract modification to perform additional development services for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense elements. The modification, awarded by the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, brings the cumulative contract value to $1.3 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... 4 hr huntcoyotes 23
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Wed newtoHuntsville 1
Making America Great Again Jan 28 Nancy Millican 4
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
perks weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,mo... Jan 22 bob 1
Domestic Dispute Ends at Decatur Gym (Jul '14) Jan 20 The Truth 7
do NOT go to the new Waffle House on HUGHES roa... (Aug '12) Jan 20 The Truth 6
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,501,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC