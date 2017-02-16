Latest drought information indicates ...

Latest drought information indicates deteriorating conditions in the Tennessee Valley

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

It is now about 6 weeks into the 2017, and while the year started off with decent rainfall, the month of February is running about 1 to 1.75 inches below average with respect to the amount of rain that Huntsville and Muscle Shoals have received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Wed Physicist Albert ... 2
Why do Mexicans smell? Feb 13 ThomasA 2
Holiday inn express Feb 12 Middle School Parent 1
Making America Great Again Feb 11 Spreadlovenothate 9
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) Feb 10 Real 47
News Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10) Feb 9 Susan 6
Business Feb 9 jackie Tipton 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,933,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC