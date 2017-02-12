'Kids and Kin' classes to provide support for relative caretakers in Huntsville
The Family Guidance Center of Alabama is offering classes just for relatives raising kids that aren't their own. The classes will take place at the Calvary Hills Community Center in Huntsville, starting February 14. The classes are specifically designed to meet the needs of relative child care providers, and raise their level of awareness about the importance of their roles in children's lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Holiday inn express
|20 hr
|Middle School Parent
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Sat
|Dr Fawn Dilmahbal...
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Sat
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
|Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10)
|Feb 10
|Real
|47
|Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10)
|Feb 9
|Susan
|6
|Business
|Feb 9
|jackie Tipton
|1
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Feb 8
|ThomasA
|24
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC