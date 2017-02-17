Judge to grant mental evaluation of S...

Judge to grant mental evaluation of Stephen Marc Stone in Huntsville death penalty case

8 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A Madison County judge announced today that she will grant a mental evaluation for a man pursuing an insanity defense in the fatal strangling of his wife and young son. Circuit Judge Donna Pate told Stephen Marc Stone during a hearing this afternoon that she will issue an order within the next week granting his request for an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.

