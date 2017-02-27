Judge drops child sex abuse charges against UAH professor
Granting a motion filed by prosecutors last week, a judge has dismissed two counts of child sex abuse against a physics professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. Madison County District Judge Claude Hundley issued his order Monday morning in response to a motion filed by Assistant District Attorney Gabrielle Helix.
