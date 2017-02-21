Is Huntsville the next 'Sanctuary Cit...

Is Huntsville the next 'Sanctuary City' for immigrants, refugees? Not likely

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Beth Anne Dawson has traveled to 13 different countries, worked in the international office at Auburn University and taught English in the Middle East. A large crowd gathered Feb. 23, 2017, at the Huntsville City Council meeting to discuss the possibility of Huntsville becoming a "Sanctuary City."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Making America Great Again Wed ThomasA 10
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) Wed ThomasA 20
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Wed Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
Amber harmon Feb 17 saddness 1
News Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar Feb 17 Russell Carden 1
Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes Feb 15 Physicist Albert ... 2
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,864 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC