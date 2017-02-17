Interstellar Conference News
Registration is now open for the 2017 Tennessee Valley Interstellar Workshop, which will be held in Huntsville, AL on October 4-6. The title for this year's conference is "Step By Step: Building a Ladder to the Stars."
