Infrastructure announcement coming soon for North Huntsville
The Chamber of Commerce of Huntsville/Madison County, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville City Councilman Devyn Keith and other leaders will join together for the 10 a.m. event. The nature of the announcement is still unknown, but media will have opportunities to conduct interviews following the event.
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business
|5 hr
|jackie Tipton
|1
|Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|24
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 7
|Mo Shabazz pleaze
|8
|Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers
|Feb 4
|Anita Bohner
|2
|Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville
|Feb 3
|Doctor Love
|2
|Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10)
|Jan 24
|Charles Lindberger
|18
