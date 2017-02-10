Industrial Park planned for north Hun...

Industrial Park planned for north Huntsville to be announced

12 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

New business and jobs for north Huntsville. That's expected to be the focus of a special infrastructure announcement on Friday at 10 a.m. WHNT News 19 has learned the announcement centers around a new industrial park on a 67-acre plot of land north of Bob Wade Lane and Pulaski Pike.

