Industrial Park planned for north Huntsville to be announced
New business and jobs for north Huntsville. That's expected to be the focus of a special infrastructure announcement on Friday at 10 a.m. WHNT News 19 has learned the announcement centers around a new industrial park on a 67-acre plot of land north of Bob Wade Lane and Pulaski Pike.
