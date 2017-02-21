Huntsville Utilities announces two road closures

Starting at 7 a.m., through Friday, February 24 weather permitting, Huntsville Utilities' Natural Gas Crews will close the outside westbound lane of Cecil B. Ashburn Drive between Donegal Drive and Spring Gate Lane in Huntsville. Crews will re-open the closed lane each day at 5 p.m. as they work to install a new natural gas service line.

