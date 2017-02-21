Huntsville Utilities announces two road closures
Starting at 7 a.m., through Friday, February 24 weather permitting, Huntsville Utilities' Natural Gas Crews will close the outside westbound lane of Cecil B. Ashburn Drive between Donegal Drive and Spring Gate Lane in Huntsville. Crews will re-open the closed lane each day at 5 p.m. as they work to install a new natural gas service line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
|Dynetics releases new 360-degree radar
|Feb 17
|Russell Carden
|1
|Why Do the Blacks Act Like Apes
|Feb 15
|Physicist Albert ...
|2
|Why do Mexicans smell?
|Feb 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Holiday inn express
|Feb 12
|Middle School Parent
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 11
|Spreadlovenothate
|9
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC