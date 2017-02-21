Huntsville students 'absolutely giddy...

Huntsville students 'absolutely giddy' about performing with Foreigner

I think it's the greatest thing you can do with a choir, to sing with one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Thanks to choral director Sarah Coleman's fast typing, the seniors in her show choir at Huntsville High had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Tuesday night: Performing onstage with the legendary rock band Foreigner.

Huntsville, AL

