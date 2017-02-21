Huntsville police searching for 2 men...

Huntsville police searching for 2 men accused in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Huntsville police are asking for help locating two suspects from the Feb. 12 Wal-Mart parking lot shooting that left one person seriously injured. Police say the victim was leaving the suspects' car after making a gun transaction in the parking lot of the Sparkman Drive Wal-Mart when he was shot multiple times.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the soul of star 2 hr Star will shine a... 1
The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13) 20 hr ThomasA 4
alabama lottery Fri ThomasA 1
Making America Great Again Feb 22 ThomasA 10
News Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10) Feb 22 ThomasA 20
Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10) Feb 22 Nancy Millican 36
Shahdad Naghshpour Feb 18 Concerned Anerican 1
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,602 • Total comments across all topics: 279,152,695

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC