Huntsville police searching for 2 men accused in Wal-Mart parking lot shooting
Huntsville police are asking for help locating two suspects from the Feb. 12 Wal-Mart parking lot shooting that left one person seriously injured. Police say the victim was leaving the suspects' car after making a gun transaction in the parking lot of the Sparkman Drive Wal-Mart when he was shot multiple times.
