Huntsville police looking for hit-and-run suspect, victim sustained multiple broke bones
The pedestrian, who was riding their bicycle at the time, sustained multiple broken bones after being struck from behind by a vehicle on Feb. 19 on Oakwood Avenue between Pulaski Pike and Blue Bird Avenue. The car fled the scene going west on Oakwood Avenue.
