Huntsville Police looking for help in locating shooting suspects
Huntsville Police are searching for two suspects from the February 12th shooting in the Wal-Mart Parking lot on Sparkman Drive. The victim was attempting to make a gun transaction in the suspect's car, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Huntsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The New Grissom New Century High School and Ind... (Jan '13)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|alabama lottery
|Fri
|ThomasA
|1
|Making America Great Again
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|10
|Contact WHNT NEWS 19 (Oct '10)
|Feb 22
|ThomasA
|20
|Businesses that hire illegal immigrants (Sep '10)
|Feb 22
|Nancy Millican
|36
|Shahdad Naghshpour
|Feb 18
|Concerned Anerican
|1
|Amber harmon
|Feb 17
|saddness
|1
Find what you want!
Search Huntsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC