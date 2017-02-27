Huntsville police investigate shootin...

Huntsville police investigate shooting on Thomas Road

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 1:40 p.m. Monday on Thomas Road, near Drake Avenue and west of Memorial Parkway. HEMSI Chief Operations Officer, Don Webster confirmed that one person was shot, but is in non-life threatening condition at this time.

