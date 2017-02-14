Huntsville man takes 20-year plea deal in Valentine's Day 2014 slaying of teen
A Huntsville man who killed his teenage friend on Valentine's Day 2014 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accepted a 20-year sentence. Brandon L. Moore, 20, was scheduled to go on trial for murder last week in the fatal shooting of Delawrence Andrew Thomas, 19. But, Moore and his attorney Robin Wolfe hatched the plea deal with prosecutors before the trial began, court records show.
