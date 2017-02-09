Huntsville man charged with child abu...

Huntsville man charged with child abuse; victim under 1

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

John Harlan Rhinehart is accused of the crime. Limited information is available right now, but WHNT News 19 has confirmed through Huntsville Police the case started in December when doctors admitted the child to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Huntsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leslie Freeman: "I Put My Head On His Chest And... (Mar '10) 10 hr Real 47
News Win Tickets To The Alabama RV Super Show! (Jan '10) 12 hr Susan 6
News Al Sharpton describes Jesus as 'refugee' in Hun... Wed ThomasA 24
Making America Great Again Feb 7 Mo Shabazz pleaze 8
Brawl Breaks Out Over Sneakers Feb 4 Anita Bohner 2
Where to buy cute club wear in Huntsville Feb 3 Doctor Love 2
News Raytheon To Build New Facility in Huntsville, A... (Jul '10) Jan 24 Charles Lindberger 18
See all Huntsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Huntsville Forum Now

Huntsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Huntsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
 

Huntsville, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,303 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC