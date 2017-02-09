Huntsville man charged with child abuse; victim under 1
John Harlan Rhinehart is accused of the crime. Limited information is available right now, but WHNT News 19 has confirmed through Huntsville Police the case started in December when doctors admitted the child to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
